Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Market Overview Analysis, Growth Rate and Research Outlook 2026 : ClickSoftware, ServiceMax, ServiceTitan

The global Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Market Research Report 2020 provides an actual industry viewpoint, future trends and dynamics for market growth rate, market size, trading and key players of the industry with forecast period of 2026. This comprehensive research report is titled ‘Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Market’ with Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment and it comprises a whole market scenario along with the dynamics affecting it.

The global Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Market was valued at USD 3.14 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of USD 7.05 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 14.44% during the forecast period 2020 – 2026.

Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Market: Overview

The Field service industry has been witnessing rapid growth over the last few years buoyed by the increasing demand for time and cost-effective solutions. The number of field technicians operating globally has already reached the 20 million mark and is expected to grow further over the forecast period.

The preference for software-as-a-service (SaaS) instead over the traditional on-premise software is set to increase considerably over the forecast period, aided by the growing demanding for better and faster service. For instance, according to Astea International, in 2018, 42% of field service organizations have already deployed Internet of Things (IoT) into their business, and 31% are planning to deploy it in the next two years.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and correspond ding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Market:

Comarch, SAP, IFS, FieldPLANR, Skedulo, ClickSoftware, ServiceMax, ServiceTitan, Acumatica, Accruent, Astea, FieldEdge, Core Systems, ServicePower, Oracle, Microsoft, Verizon Connect, Jobber, and others.

These players have been focusing on strategies such as acquisitions, new product developments & launches, agreements, and investments that have helped them to expand their businesses in untapped and potential markets. The diversified product portfolio and multiple uses are factors responsible for strengthening the position of these companies in the global market.

Global Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Market Split by Product Type and Applications

This report segments the market on the basis of Types are

Cloud Based

Web Based

Other

On the basis of Application, the market is segmented into

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Other

Regional Analysis for Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Market

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Field Service Management (FSM) Solution market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Influence of the Field Service Management (FSM) Solution market report

– Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Field Service Management (FSM) Solution market.

– Field Service Management (FSM) Solution market recent innovations and major events.

– Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Field Service Management (FSM) Solution market-leading players.

– Conclusive study about the growth plot of Field Service Management (FSM) Solution market for forthcoming years.

– In-depth understanding of Field Service Management (FSM) Solution market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

– Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the market report.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

