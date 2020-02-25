Interleukin-2 Market Intelligence Report Offers Growth Prospects to 2020 Ð 2026

This Interleukin-2 Market research report is focused at providing its reader with all the necessary details that can help them make necessary business decisions. It provides wholesome information that is necessary to understand the market inside-out.

Report Includes:

– An introduction to interleukin-2 (IL-2) and identification of its applications

– Insights into the latest trends and technologies in the IL-2 research and development

– Discussion of strategies adopted by IL-2 developers for the successful treatment of cancer and information on NKTR-214, a Nektar Therapeutics product

– Review of recent VC investment in this zone highlighted by Syncona and Novartis Venture Fund recent CHF35m investment in Anaveon AG, a new Swiss Biotech company spun out from the University of Zuirich which is developing a novel oncologic monoclonal antibody that boosts IL-2 but has an improved side-effect profile

– Detailed description of autoimmune responses and possible ways to augment immune responses so as to improve antitumor activity and reduce off target effect

– An understanding of various conditions which may develop as an off-target effects in the cancer treatment such as metastatic melanoma (MM), renal cell carcinoma (RCC), urothelial cancers (US) relapse remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS), and Type 1 diabetes (T1D)

Summary:

This report will assess the latest developments in the interleukin-2 (IL-2) research and development and explore the novel strategies companies are adopting to augment immune response and avoid off-target effects in a wide range of conditions including metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, urothelial cancers, relapse remitting multiple sclerosis, type 1 diabetes, as well as prophylaxis post-transplant and allergic conditions.

The report provides an introduction to IL-2, when the target was identified and early commercial applications. It reviews the numerous developmental programs including Nektar Therapeutics pegulated IL-2, bempegaldesleukin (previously known as NKTR-214) in phase 3, ADC Therapeutics Sarl antibody drug conjugate ADCT?301 in phase 2, Rocheës fusion protein RO6874281 in phase 2 and Medicennaës superkine MDNA109 and MDNA209 in preclinical research.

The report provides a detailed description of autoimmune responses and possible ways that drug development can augment immune responses so as to improve antitumor activity and reduce off target effect. It discusses the safety and off-target effects associated with approved drugs and the strategies companies have adopted to circumvent these side effect. Finally, the report provides insights of the latest trends and technologies in the IL-2 research and development, including a review of recent collaborations and identifies products and companies to watch.

Recent Industry Trend:

The report contains the profiles of various prominent players in the Global Interleukin-2 Market. Different strategies implemented by these vendors have been analyzed and studied in order to gain a competitive edge, create unique product portfolios and increase their market share.

Scope of the Report:

the Interleukin-2 Market is likely to grow. Interleukin-2 Market report's main objective is to guide the user to understand the market in terms of its definition, classification, industry potential, the latest trends, and the challenges facing the Interleukin-2 Market.

