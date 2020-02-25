PV Metallization Silver Paste Market 2019 Analysis and Precise Outlook – Dupont, Heraeus, Noritake, Giga Solar, Samsung

The report titled “PV Metallization Silver Paste Market” report will be very useful to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The PV Metallization Silver Paste market was valued at 3460 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 5300 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

In silicon solar cells, forming good ohmic contact between the emitter and the metal with minimum contact resistance is critical to achieving peak electrical performance. Silver paste is commonly used to form contact. Factors related to paste chemistry, process conditions and the solar cell wafers influence the contact quality.

In the back side silver paste industry, the top three manufacturers are Dupont, Giga Solar, Heraeus, respectively with global production market share as 16.07%, 12.51% and 7.04% in 2015. Other key manufacturers include Daejoo, Monocrystal, AgPro, Dongjin, Cermet, Exojet, Wuhan Youleguang, EGing, Rutech, Xian Chuanglian, and Leed.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global PV Metallization Silver Paste Market: Dupont, Heraeus, Noritake, Giga Solar, Samsung SDI, Namics, Dongjin, Monocrystal, Cermet, Exojet and others.

Global PV Metallization Silver Paste Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global PV Metallization Silver Paste Market on the basis of Types are:

Front Side PV Metallization Silver Paste

Back Side PV Metallization Silver Paste

On the basis of Application , the Global PV Metallization Silver Paste Market is segmented into:

Polycrystalline Silicon Solar Cell

Monocrystalline Silicon Solar Cell

Others

Regional Analysis For PV Metallization Silver Paste Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global PV Metallization Silver Paste Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

