Mobile Anti-Malware Market In-deep Analysis And Experts Review Report 2019-2025

The analysts forecast the global mobile anti-malware market to grow at a CAGR of 17.36% during the period 2016-2020.

The mobile anti-malware market is concerned with the prevention, detection, and mitigation of sophisticated threats such as zero-day vulnerabililties and other advanced threats.

The main drivers of the mobile anti-malware market include a rise in the number of sophasticated malware attacks on the smartphones and increased BYOD adoption among the organizations.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Mobile Anti-Malware Market: Symantec, Sophos, Mcafee, Avast Software, Avg Technologies, Malwarebytes, Bitdefender, Lookout, Kaspersky Lab and others.

Global Mobile Anti-Malware Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Mobile Anti-Malware Market on the basis of Types are:

Android OS

Apple OS

Window OS

Blackberry OS

Other

On the basis of Application , the Global Mobile Anti-Malware Market is segmented into:

Financial Services

Medical

Retail

Media

Government

Communication

Public Utilities

Other

Regional Analysis For Mobile Anti-Malware Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Mobile Anti-Malware Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

