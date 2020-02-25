Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market Overview, Scope and Advancement Outlook Till 2026

The Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market recently Published Global Market research study with more than 100 industry informative desk and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on “Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market” The report provides information and the advancing business series information in the sector to the exchange. The report gives an idea associated with the advancement of this market development of significant players of this industry. An examination of this Paper & Paperboard Packaging market relies upon aims, which are of coordinated into market analysis, is incorporated into the reports.

Amcor Limited, Cascades Inc, Clearwater Paper Corporation, DS Smith PLC, International Paper, ITC Limited, Metsa Group, Mondi Group, Packaging Corp. of America, Rocktenn Company,Inc…

The global paper and paperboard packaging market is projected to reach $295.4 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2020 to 2026.

Global paper & paperboard packaging market has been segmented based on type, grade, application, and region. On the basis of the type, the market has been segmented into the corrugated boxes, boxboard, and paper bags. Paper bags accounted for the largest market share in 2016. There are many types of paper bags available in the market such as pasted valve bags, sewn open mouth bags, multi-wall paper over poly, and pinch bottom open mouth bags. On the basis of grade, the market has been segmented into folding boxboard, solid bleached sulfate, white line chipboard, coated unbleached kraft board and others.

On the basis of application, the market has been segmented into personal care, electronics, food & beverages, healthcare, and others. food & beverage accounts for the largest share in the paper & paperboard packaging applications followed by personal care packaging. The rise in demand for packaged foods & beverages and frozen foods is driving the demand for the paper & paperboard packaging. According to VDMA Association, the global beverages market sale was 234 million liters in 2017 as compared to 494,184 million liters in 2012. The electronics sector is another major application segment of the market. The electronics sector is continuously developing with new developments. The demand for electronic products is growing continuously mainly due to Due to the increase in internet and mobile penetration. This provides the positive influence on the growth of the market.

Boxboard

Flexible Paper Packaging

Corrugated Box

Others

On The basis Of Application, the Global Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market is

Beverage

Healthcare

Personal & Home Care

Food

Others

Regions Are covered By Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market Report 2019 to 2025:

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

