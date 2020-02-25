Medical Marijuana Market Size, Status and Global Outlook 2019 to 2025 | Aurora Cannabis, Aphria, MedReLeaf

The Global Medical Marijuana Market Research Report Forecast 2019-2025 : The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Medical Marijuana Market. The report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Medical Marijuana Market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, Manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Medical Marijuana Market.

Medical Marijuana Market size surpassed USD 5 billion in 2018 and is set to register over 29% CAGR up to 2025

Medical cannabis, also referred to as medical marijuana, is the unprocessed, whole or extract of marijuana plant used for treating illness or symptoms of various conditions. Although, the U.S. FDA is yet to approve cannabis plant as medicine, scientific research and study of the plant’s chemicals have led to FDA approval of two medications. These medications consist of THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol) and are used to treat chemotherapy-induced nausea.

Get Sample PDF Copy of Latest Research on Medical Marijuana Market 2019

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02061082851/global-medical-marijuana-market-insights-forecast-to-2025/inquiry?Mode=31&Source=MW

Europe medical cannabis market is expected to show significant growth of 36.1% across the forecast timeframe. Legalization of medical use of marijuana in Germany in 2017 created a domino effect on other European countries for initiation marijuana-related research programs. This also led to legalization of medicinal use of cannabis in the UK.

Top Companies in the Global Medical Marijuana Market

Scotts Miracle-Gro, Canopy Growth, GW Pharmaceuticals, Aurora Cannabis, Aphria, MedReLeaf, Insys Therapeutics, Sprott, CanniMed Therapeutics, Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF

The Medical Marijuana market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Medical Marijuana Market on the basis of Types are

Dried Flower

Oils + Concentrates

Softgel Capsules

On The basis Of Application, the Global Medical Marijuana Market is

Muscle Spasms

Nausea (from cancer chemotherapy)

Chronic Illness (HIV/Nerve Pain)

Seizure Disorders

Crohn’s Disease

Exclusive discount on this report Inquire for Discount

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02061082851/global-medical-marijuana-market-insights-forecast-to-2025?Mode=31&Source=MW

Regions Are covered By Medical Marijuana Market Report 2019 To 2025.North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports

-Detailed overview of Medical Marijuana Market

-Changing Medical Marijuana market dynamics of the industry

-In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

-Historical, current and projected Medical Marijuana market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

-Competitive landscape of Medical Marijuana Market

-Strategies of key players and product offerings

-Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

The report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02061082851/global-medical-marijuana-market-insights-forecast-to-2025?Mode=31&Source=MW

We Also Offer Customization on report based on specific client Requirement Free country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

Free Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

Free 40 analyst hours to cover any other data point.

ABOUT US

Market Insights Reports is an online market research reports library of 500,000 in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Market Insights Reports offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.

Contact Us

Irfan Tamboli – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | irf[email protected]