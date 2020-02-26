Online Takeaway Food Delivery Market 2020 Global Outlook- Rocket Internet (Foodpanda and Deliver Hero), Just Eat, GrubHub, Takeaway.com

The Global Online Takeaway Food Delivery Market Report is highly intended to offer robust acumen considering Online Takeaway Food Delivery Market industry to aid a market contender with insightful analysis for Online Takeaway Food Delivery Market size, share, competitive scenario, segments, sub-segments, and dominant industry competitors. The report focuses on the historic and current situation of the market to provide valuable forecast analysis based on sales revenue, global demand, and growth rate of the market.

Market Key Players

Rocket Internet (Foodpanda and Deliver Hero), Just Eat, GrubHub, Takeaway.com.

Market Analysis

In recent years online food delivery market is gaining popularity because of the increased internet penetration across nations and increased smartphone dependence. The online food delivery market has three business models namely pure-media, fully integrated and on-demand delivery models.

The global online takeaway food delivery market is expected to increase at a significant CAGR during the years 2018-2022. The global online takeaway food delivery market is expected to increase due to increase in urban population, increase in spending of global middle class population, increasing technological innovations, increase in smartphone usage, increase in internet penetration, etc. Yet, the market faces some challenges such as, fluctuations in profit earning, threat to aggregator business model, data server crash, etc.

Market Definition

The food services industry is experiencing a revolution. Even the food delivery market is undergoing a dynamic change. It is the online mode that is reaping attention in the current scenario. The food delivery market is both online and offline. The online food delivery market is also known as online takeaway food delivery market.

By Geography

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

