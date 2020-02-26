Smart Metering Market Global Insights, Trends and Demand Growth 2020

Global Smart Metering Market (Electricity Gas & Water) Industry Analysis & Outlook (2017-2021)

Smart meters, allowing two-way communication, provide energy consumption data for both utilities and consumers. This smart meter proving to be the most energy efficient system that provides accurate energy usage and bills and also eliminates the cost of manual labor to do a re-examination. Smart meter is one of the three key elements of the advanced metering infrastructure.

The Smart Metering Market report provides industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data. The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries.

Company Coverage:

Landis+Gyr Group, Itron, Inc., Sensus (Xylem), Silver Spring Networks.

The report also provides a regional analysis of the Smart Metering market, including following regions: Americas, EMEA and APAC.

Executive Summary:

A smart meter is an electronic energy meter that records consumption of energy and transmits data to and from the utility company often, thus, enabling a direct meter reading and data analysis. This meter has been helpful in addressing the need for the electric grid. Smart meters wide from three types of smart electricity meters, smart gas meter and smart heat meter / cold.

The United States is one of the largest markets for smart meters, but the growth potential is currently held by the EMEA for government mandates compulsory and polies regarding renewable energy. Global smart meter expenditures increased at a strong level and the factors responsible for the growth of the overall market includes new housing starts, a smart meter penetration increase, urbanization and economic growth.

Key trends of the market including industry consolidation and increasing large enterprise focus on research and development (R & D). The market largely challenged by the evolution of technology and the growing threat of competition from Chinese counterparts.

Some Key Factors Of Market That Are Explained In The Report:

-Global Market Development Strategies: The study also included the development of strategic key markets, which consist of R&D, new product launches, M&A, agreements, Collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and the regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market at the global and regional scale.

-Global Market Features: This report evaluated the key features of the market, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross production, the level of production, consumption, import / export, supply / demand, pricing, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the dynamics of key market and their latest trends, along with the relevant market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: Reports Global Smart Metering Market includes data precisely studied and assessed on key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility studies, and analysis of investment results have been used to analyze the growth of key players operating in the market.

