NGS In Agrigenomics Market 2019 Analysis and Precise Outlook – Agilent Technologies, Ontario Genomics, Genome Atlantic

The report titled “NGS In Agrigenomics Market” report will be very useful to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The NGS In Agrigenomics market was valued at 18500 Milion US$ in 2019 and is projected to reach 20700 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

The rising world population has resulted in an increase in the demand for food, while there has been an increase in the loss of crop and livestock-based food due to genetic concerns and climatic factors. The world population is expected to reach 9.7 billion by 2050, which further stresses on the need to employ advanced technologies so that we can ensure sustainable productivity growth in agriculture.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global NGS In Agrigenomics Market: Illumina, Agilent Technologies, Ontario Genomics, Genome Atlantic, LGC, BGI, Neogen, NuGen Technologies, Eurofins Genomics and others.

Agrigenomics provides an effective solution to the rising concerns by improving the productivity factor of the farmers. Agrigenomics helps the farmers, breeders, and researchers in identifying the genetic sequences which can be used to determine desirable traits and make better breeding decisions.

Global NGS In Agrigenomics Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global NGS In Agrigenomics Market on the basis of Types are:

NovaSeq

NextSeq

Sequel

Nanopore

On the basis of Application , the Global NGS In Agrigenomics Market is segmented into:

Food and Baverage

Livestock-Based Food

Others

Regional Analysis For NGS In Agrigenomics Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global NGS In Agrigenomics Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of NGS In Agrigenomics Market.

– Changing market dynamics of the NGS In Agrigenomics Market industry.

– In-depth segmentation of NGS In Agrigenomics Market by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of NGS In Agrigenomics Market.

– Strategies of key players and product offerings.

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

