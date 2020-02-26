Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) Market Survey Report 2019 Along with Statistics, Forecasts till 2024

The Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2024. The Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). Report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

Top Companies in the Global Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) Market

Metalloinvest, JSW Steel, Orinoco Iron, Jindal Shadeed, Qatar Steel, Voestalpine, Comsigua, Essar Steel, Lion Group, Lisco.

The Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) market will register a 2.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2890.1 million by 2024, from US$ 2598.2 million in 2019.

Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) is a premium form of DRI that has been compacted at a temperature greater than 650° C at time of compaction and has a density greater than 5,000 kilograms per cubic metre (5,000 kg/m3).Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) is a relatively new product, developed in the past 25 years, as a supplement for pig iron and scrap in electric furnace steel mills. It is a compacted form of direct reduced iron (DRI), which facilitates its handling, storage, and use.

In 2018, Fe Content 90-92% accounted for a major share of 73% in the global Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) market. And this product segment is poised to reach 2707 K MT by 2025 from 1954 K MT in 2018.

The largest mIn Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) market, Electric Arc Furnaces segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 9369 (K MT) by 2025. It means that Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) will be promising in the Electric Arc Furnaces field in the next couple of years.

The Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) Market on the basis of Types are

Fe Content 90-92%

Fe Content >92%

On The basis Of Application, the Global Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) Market is Segmented into

Electric Arc Furnaces

Blast Furnaces

Basic Oxygen Furnaces

Regions Are covered By Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) Market Report 2019 To 2024.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports

Detailed overview of Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) Market

Changing Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

Historical, current and projected Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape of Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) Market

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

