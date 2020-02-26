Automotive Power Modules Market To Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years 2019-2024

The Automotive Power Modules Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2024. The Automotive Power Modules Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). Report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Automotive Power Modules Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

Top Companies in the Global Automotive Power Modules Market

Infineon, BYD, Mitsubishi Electric, ON Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics, Fuji Electric, Danfoss, Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device, ROHM, Semikron, Starpower Semiconductor.

The Automotive Power Modules market will register a 16.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1709.4 million by 2024, from US$ 921.6 million in 2019.

Power semiconductor module is the key component in power train system of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (HEV/EV) and restricts the performance, efficiency, reliability and cost of the system. The module’s working environment is extreme harsh in the aspects of temperature, humidity, mechanical vibration and shock. The complex missions have frequent acceleration and deceleration resulting in more power and temperature cycles that affect gradually the module reliability. Thus, automotive power modules must have high reliability and performance to drive the vehicle competently without failures in the desired lifetime. In this paper, the design issues for the purpose of enhancing automotive module reliability are investigated. The proposals of design and packaging in order to mitigate the electrical, thermal and mechanical instability are introduced.

In 2018, IGBT Modules accounted for a major share of 90% in the global Automotive Power Modules market. And this product segment is poised to reach 2487 M USD by 2025 from 843 M USD in 2018.

In Automotive Power Modules market, Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 71516 (K Units) by 2025. It means that Automotive Power Modules will be promising in the Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) field in the next couple of years.

The Automotive Power Modules market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Automotive Power Modules Market on the basis of Types are

IGBT Modules

SiC Modules

On The basis Of Application, the Global Automotive Power Modules Market is Segmented into

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV)

Regions Are covered By Automotive Power Modules Market Report 2019 To 2024.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports

Detailed overview of Automotive Power Modules Market

Changing Automotive Power Modules market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

Historical, current and projected Automotive Power Modules market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape of Automotive Power Modules Market

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

