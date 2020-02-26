Reference Management Software Market Research Technology Outlook 2019-2024

Top Companies in the Global Reference Management Software Market

Mendeley, Paperpile, Clarivate (EndNote), ProQuest (RefWorks), Zotero, Chegg (EasyBib), Sorcd, JabRef, Citavi, Cite4me, Digital Science (ReadCube), wizdom.ai.

The Reference Management Software market will register a 8.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 321.5 million by 2024, from US$ 235.5 million in 2019.

A reference manager is a software package that allows scientific authors to collect, organize, and use bibliographic references or citations. The terms citation manager or bibliographic management software are used interchangeably.

Cloud Based is the largest segment of Reference Management Software, with a market share of 56% in 2018. And this product segment is poised to reach 255.81 M USD by 2025 from 136.96 M USD in 2018.

In Reference Management Software market, the Academic holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a revenue of 262 million USD by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.1% during 2019 and 2025.

The Reference Management Software market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Reference Management Software Market on the basis of Types are

Cloud Based

Web Based

On The basis Of Application, the Global Reference Management Software Market is Segmented into

Academic

Corporate

Government

Regions Are covered By Reference Management Software Market Report 2019 To 2024.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports

Detailed overview of Reference Management Software Market

Changing Reference Management Software market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

Historical, current and projected Reference Management Software market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape of Reference Management Software Market

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

