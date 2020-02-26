Io-Link Master Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2019 To 2024

The Io-Link Master Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2024. The Io-Link Master Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). Report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Io-Link Master Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

Top Companies in the Global Io-Link Master Market : Siemens, Turck, Omron, ifm Electronic, Belden, WAGO, SICK, Murrelektronik, Balluff, Rockwell Automation, Pepperl+Fuchs, Datalogic, Weidmller, MESCO, Comtrol.

The Io-Link Master market will register a 16.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1358.6 million by 2024, from US$ 733.8 million in 2019.

The ability of IO-Link to support several higher level Fieldbus and Ethernet communication protocols and high focus on increasing energy efficiency, optimizing resources, and reducing production costs are a few major factors driving the growth of IO-Link market. However, the limitation of IO-Link in high-speed or motion control applications and lack of standardization are restraining the market growth.

2 port had the biggest market share of 43% in 2018.

Industrial Automation is the greatest segment of IO-Link Master application, with a share of 68% in 2018.

In an industrial setup, IO-Link technology enables various sensors, modules, RFID read heads, and actuators to connect. IO-Link makes it possible to drive industrial communication from the lowest level of automation, i.e., the sensor level. With the IO-Link communication protocol, which is an easier diagnostic solution in which wiring is simple and standardized and standstill downtimes are reduced through simple configuration, industrial automation can be designed more efficiently.

The Io-Link Master market can be divided based on product types and It’s sub-type, major applications and Third-Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Io-Link Master Market on the basis of Types are :

2 port

4 port

8 port

Others

On The basis Of Application, the Global Io-Link Master Market is Segmented into :

Industrial Automation

Food & Beverage Industry

Control Cabinets

Others

Regions Are covered By Io-Link Master Market Report 2019 To 2024 .

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

