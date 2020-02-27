Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market Future Outlook 2025, Industry Demand, Trends, New Opportunity, Key Applications, by Top Players – AmeriCold Logistics LLC, DHL Supply Chain, FedEx

Global Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market is an all-inclusive, proficient report provides an in-detail analysis of extensive drivers, challenges, restraints, opportunities, present market trends and approach influencing the Third Party Logistics (3PL) industry together with projections and forecast to 2025. Third Party Logistics (3PL) research study covers processing technique, investment plan, services as well as network management.

Rising demand for reducing the shipping costs accompanied with the focus on managing timely delivery of goods is anticipated to fuel the 3PL market over the forecast timeline. It helps in reducing the capital costs and enabling businesses to focus on their core competencies. 3PL services are not only restricted toward logistics, but also include value-addition services for the entire process from procurement to distribution to consumers, thereby establishing an efficient and effective supply chain. In addition, advanced IT solutions, such as Electronic Data Interchange(EDI) and Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI), offers visibility to inbound and outbound logistics operations and contributes to the growth of the 3PL market.

The key players covered in this study

– AmeriCold Logistics LLC

– DHL Supply Chain

– FedEx

– Nippon Express Co., Ltd

– UPS Supply Chain Solutions

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

– North America

– Europe

– China

– Rest of Asia Pacific

– Central & South America

– Middle East & Africa

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

– DCC

– DTM

– ITM

– Logistics software

Market segment by Application, the market can be split into

– Air

– Sea

– Rail & Road

Key Stakeholders

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries

This report presents the worldwide Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Major Points from Table of Contents

Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market Report by Company, Regions, Types and Applications, Global Status and Forecast to 2025

1 Industry Overview of Third Party Logistics (3PL)

1.1 Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market Overview

1.1.1 Third Party Logistics (3PL) Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market Size and Analysis by Regions

1.2.1 North America

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

1.2.5 Central & South America

1.2.6 Middle East & Africa

1.3 Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market by Type

1.3.1 Global Third Party Logistics (3PL) Revenue (Million US$) and Growth Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Global Third Party Logistics (3PL) Revenue Market Share by Type in 2018

1.3.3 DCC

1.3.4 DTM

1.3.5 ITM

1.3.6 Logistics software

1.4 Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Air

1.4.2 Sea

1.4.3 Rail & Road

2 Global Third Party Logistics (3PL) Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Global Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2014-2019)

2.2 Competitive Status

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

3.1 AmeriCold Logistics LLC

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Third Party Logistics (3PL) Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 DHL Supply Chain

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Third Party Logistics (3PL) Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 FedEx

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Third Party Logistics (3PL) Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 Nippon Express Co., Ltd

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Third Party Logistics (3PL) Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 UPS Supply Chain Solutions

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Third Party Logistics (3PL) Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

…

4 Global Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market Size by Type and Application (2014-2019)

4.1 Global Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

4.3 Potential Application of Third Party Logistics (3PL) in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Third Party Logistics (3PL)

5 North America Third Party Logistics (3PL) Development Status and Outlook

5.1 North America Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 North America Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2014-2019)

5.3 North America Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

6 Europe Third Party Logistics (3PL) Development Status and Outlook

6.1 Europe Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Europe Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2014-2019)

6.3 Europe Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

7 China Third Party Logistics (3PL) Development Status and Outlook

7.1 China Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 China Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2014-2019)

7.3 China Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

8 Rest of Asia Pacific Third Party Logistics (3PL) Development Status and Outlook

8.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2014-2019)

8.3 Rest of Asia Pacific Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

9 Central & South America Third Party Logistics (3PL) Development Status and Outlook

9.1 Central & South America Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Central & South America Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2014-2019)

9.3 Central & South America Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

10 Middle East & Africa Third Party Logistics (3PL) Development Status and Outlook

10.1 Middle East & Africa Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2014-2019)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

11 Market Forecast by Regions and Application (2019-2025)

11.1 Global Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market Size by Regions (2019-2025)

11.1.1 North America Third Party Logistics (3PL) Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Europe Third Party Logistics (3PL) Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.1.3 China Third Party Logistics (3PL) Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.1.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Third Party Logistics (3PL) Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.1.5 Central & South America Third Party Logistics (3PL) Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.1.6 Middle East & Africa Third Party Logistics (3PL) Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market Size by Application (2019-2025)

11.3 The Market Drivers in Future

12 Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Research Finding /Conclusion

14 Methodology and Data Source

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

