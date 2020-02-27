Huge Growth in White Fused Alumina Market over the Forecast Period 2020-2027 with Major Key Players Arc Fused Alumina, Bedrock Corundum Co., Ltd., CUMI EMD., Imerys Fused Minerals

Top Key Players:

Arc Fused Alumina

Bedrock Corundum Co., Ltd.

CUMI EMD.

Henan Ruishi Renewable Resources Group Co., Ltd.

Imerys Fused Minerals

LKAB Minerals AB

MOTIM Electrocorundum Ltd.

Orient Abrasives Ltd

RUSAL

Washington Mills

The white fused alumina, or white corundum, is a widely used raw material in ceramic shapes, refractories, sandpaper, grinding wheels, blasting media, and metal preparation. It is obtained from the fusion of high purity calcined alumina in electric arc furnaces. White fused alumina is characterized by high hardness, high purity, friability, high melting point, and large crystal size. White fused alumina is used in various applications such as investment casting shells, laminates, lapping, and polishing.

The white fused alumina market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing demands from the end-user industry due to the high applications of the product in the abrasion industry. Moreover, broad applicability in refractories and ceramics further propel the growth of the white fused alumina market.

