Ransomware Protection Market 2019 Analysis and Precise Outlook – Symantec Corporation(US), Trend Micro(Japan),

The Ransomware Protection Market was valued at USD 11.93 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 29.07 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 16% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

Ransomware, a malicious form of software, uses encryption to lock people out of their data. Since the inception of software, there have always been people looking to exploit people through encrypted attacks. Ransomware attaches itself to the data and prevents access until the victim pays a ransom. These result in creating a cyber hostage situation. Ransomware Solutions offered by companies to prevent any major DDOS attacks are considered under the scope of our study.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Ransomware Protection Market: Intel Security(US), Symantec Corporation(US), Trend Micro(Japan), FireEye(US), Sophos(UK), Bitdefender(Romania), Kaspersky Lab(Russia), Malwarebytes(US), Zscaler(US), SentinelOne(US) and others.

Global Ransomware Protection Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Ransomware Protection Market on the basis of Types are:

Standalone anti-ransomware software

Secure web gateways

Application control

IDS/IPS

Web filtering

Threat intelligence

Others

On the basis of Application , the Global Ransomware Protection Market is segmented into:

Network protection

Endpoint protection

Email protection

Database protection

Web protection

Regional Analysis For Ransomware Protection Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Ransomware Protection Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Ransomware Protection Market.

– Changing market dynamics of the Ransomware Protection Market industry.

– In-depth segmentation of Ransomware Protection Market by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of Ransomware Protection Market.

– Strategies of key players and product offerings.

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

