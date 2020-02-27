Food Service Market 2019 Analysis and Precise Outlook – Compass Group North America, Domino’s, Dicos, In-N-Out Burger

The report titled “Food Service Market” report will be very useful to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The Food Service market was valued at 12500 Milion US$ in 2019 and is projected to reach 17700 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

Foodservice is also known as the catering service. It includes all companies that engage in serving meals prepared outside homes. It includes restaurants, school and hospital cafeterias, and catering outlets. Foodservice restaurants are classified into two sectors: commercial and non-commercial foodservice.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Food Service Market: McDonald’s, Restaurant Brands International, Sodexo, Starbucks, Yum!Brands, Aramark, Compass Group North America, Domino’s, Dicos, In-N-Out Burger, The Little Caesars, Jollibee Foods, Mr. Lee’s, White Castle Management, Carl’s Junior Restaurant, American Dairy Queen, MOS Food Services and others.

The conventional foodservice system is mainly driven by the high quality of offered food due to its instant preparation. The conventional foodservice system offers flexibility in the menu that largely attracts consumers. Another major benefit of this system is the option of inspecting food items to confirm their quality and safety.

Global Food Service Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Food Service Market on the basis of Types are:

Conventional Foodservice System

Centralized Food Service System

Ready-Prepared Foodservice System

Assembly Serve Foodservice System

On the basis of Application , the Global Food Service Market is segmented into:

Commercial

Non-commercial

Regional Analysis For Food Service Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Food Service Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

