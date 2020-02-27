Metallic Pigments Market Overview, Scope and Advancement Outlook Till 2026

The Metallic Pigments Market recently Published Global Market research study with more than 100 industry informative desk and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on “Metallic Pigments Market” The report provides information and the advancing business series information in the sector to the exchange. The report gives an idea associated with the advancement of this market development of significant players of this industry. An examination of this Metallic Pigments market relies upon aims, which are of coordinated into market analysis, is incorporated into the reports.

ALTANA, SCHLENK, SILBERLINE, TOYO ALUMIMIUM, Sunrise, Zuxing New Material, etc.

The worldwide metallic pigments market was esteemed at USD 781.6 Million in 2020, is anticipated to attain USD 1,126.6 Million in 2026 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2020 and 2026

Metallic pigments are used for defending metallic surfaces against corrosion. Stainless steel, aluminum, zinc, and copper pigments offer a particular color shade with which masts, gates, doors, frames, and other equipment or constructions parts can be coated effectively

The worldwide metallic pigments market has been seeing vigorous expansion over the last few years on account of growth in the coatings and paints business. The architectural paints and coatings market has developed considerably owing to the rising construction activities and infrastructural development in several countries. Moreover, development in the automotive sectors has driven the decorative paints and coatings market as well. Nevertheless, implementation of strict regulation concerning the use of pigments is expected to hamper the growth of the metallic pigments market. The introduction of nanotechnology is expected to generate lucrative avenues in the metallic pigments market in the forthcoming years.

This report segments the global Metallic Pigments Market on the basis of Types are:

Copper

Aluminum

Bronze

Stainless Steel

Other

On The basis Of Application, the Global Metallic Pigments Market is

Paints & Coatings

Printing Inks

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Plastics

Others

Regions Are covered By Metallic Pigments Market Report 2019 to 2025:

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

