UV Light Sources Market Overview, Scope and Advancement Outlook Till 2026

Hamamatsu, LG Innotek, Seoul Viosys & SETi, Nitride Semiconductors, Nichia, NIKKISO, DOWA Electronics, Philips Lumileds, Epistar, Rayvio, Crystal IS, HPL, IRTRONIX, Ushio America, Ocean Insight, Boston Electronics Corporation, Opsytec, CtS-TECHNOLOGY, StellarNet, etc.

The UV LED Market (henceforth, referred to as the market studied) was valued at USD 296.57 million in 2019, and is expected to reach USD 856.03 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 19.44%, during the period of 2020-2025.

Scope of the Report

Ultraviolet (UV) LED lights emit a light that is nearly invisible to the naked eye, but has many practical applications. UV LED lights can be used to authenticate documents like driver’s licenses, passports, credit cards, forensics and currency, all of which include watermarks that are visible under UV light.

UV LEDs do not contain toxic mercury often found in CCFL technology. They are much smaller and more durable than CCFLs and are more resistant to vibration and impact, resulting in less product breakage and reduced waste and maintenance expense as well. Owing to these factors, UV LEDs are exhausting the usage of mercury light sources and thereby gaining the market share.

The eco-friendly composition of UV LED is driving the market. The UV LEDs are witnessing a rapid adoption and becoming the viable alternatives, owing to their lower energy consumption than the mercury bulb lamps. The UV LED technology consumes less ink and minimizes waste (another environment-friendly feature) and inks developed for UV-LED technology are more responsive.

Increasing adaptability fueled by low total cost of ownership is driving the market. The overall manufacturing cost of UV LEDs has gone down and as a result, the newer compact applications have started using UV LEDs. The Agricultural sector is poised to benefit the most from the reduced prices and owing to the reduced prices, Cornell AgriTech’s (in 2019) announced to use UV LEDs to conduct about 20 trials with strawberries, squash, pumpkins, cucumbers, grapes, hops, basil, and industrial hemp. These all instances are driving the market due to low cost.

Increasing production of UV LED chips is restraining the market to grow, as the advantage that Chip-on-board technology has over the surface mount UV LED technology is the higher thermal performance and UV-C LEDs have low external quantum efficiency (EQE).

This report segments the global UV Light Sources Market on the basis of Types are:

LED

UV Curing Lamps

UV Lasers

Mercury Vapour Lamps

Other

On The basis Of Application, the Global UV Light Sources Market is

Biomedical Science

Chemical Industry

Health Care

Other

Regions Are covered By UV Light Sources Market Report 2019 to 2025:

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

