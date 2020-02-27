Yoga Mat Market Rising Trends and Global Outlook 2019 to 2025

The Yoga Mat Market recently Published a Global Market research study with more than 100 industry informative desk and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on “Yoga Mat Market”.

Top Companies in the Global Yoga Mat Market

Lululemon, Manduka PROlite, Jade Yoga, Hugger Mugger Para Rubber, PrAna Revolutionary, Gaiam, Easyoga, HATHAYOGA, Kharma Khare, Hosa Group, Yogabum, Aerolite, Aurorae, Barefoot Yoga, Keep well, Khataland, Microcell Composite, Yogarugs, Copeactive, Yogasana, A. Kolckmann, JiangXi Lveten Plastic, Liforme, Starlight Yoga, Bean Products.

The global Yoga Mat market is valued at 1210 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 2350 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during 2019-2025.

Yoga mats are specially fabricated mats used as an aid during the practice of yoga to prevent hands and feet slipping during practice. They are mainly used both for home use and for yoga studios.

Market Insights

The consumption volume of yoga mat increases from 27106 K Pcs in 2012 to 36054 K Pcs in 2016. North America and Europe are the mainly consumption regions , which the consumption volume is 10717 K Pcs and 7915 K Pcs in 2016 respectively as more and more Americans and European focus on wellness and health-consciousness.

Yoga mat can be classified into four types: PVC yoga mats, rubber yoga mats, TPE yoga mats and other yoga mats. PVC yoga mats are the most widely used products and take 48.35% of global production in 2016. Survey results showed that in 2016 61.32% of the yoga mat market was household, 31.91% is yoga club and 6.77% divided among other industries.

Currently, yoga mat sales continued to grow, mainly due to the growing popularity of yoga in the world, in the United States there are more than twenty million yoga exercisers, while compared to United States, only half of the number in China, therefore, in the next few years, with the development of economy and the increasing living standard China will be a new yoga market.

We tend to believe this industry is an emerging industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a rapid growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The Yoga Mat market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Yoga Mat Market on the basis of Types are

PVC yoga mats

Rubber yoga mats

TPE yoga mats

Other yoga mats

On The basis Of Application, the Global Yoga Mat Market is Segmented into

Household

Yoga club

Others

Regions Are covered By Yoga Mat Market Report 2019 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

