Healthcare EDI Market To Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years 2019-2025

Epic Systems Corporation, eClinicalWorks, Practice Fusion, NextGen Healthcare, Allscripts, Cerner, MEDITECH, General Electric Healthcare IT, Athenahealth, McKesson, AmazingCharts, e-MDs, Care360, Vitera.

The Healthcare EDI market is expected to register a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period 2019- 2025.

Healthcare electronic data interchange (EDI) can be defined as a structured method to transmit healthcare data between computer and data management systems. Recent government initiatives supporting healthcare resulting in efforts and concerns regarding adopting EDI systems, especially in the developed as well as emerging countries, are the biggest drivers of the healthcare EDI market. Management, processing, and transfer of the healthcare data, such as patient credentials, medication, and diagnostic data, and emergency service records have previously been a resource-intensive and time-consuming task. However, following the digitalization, EDI has helped to manage this huge amount of data in a systematic, efficient, and accessible manner.

Healthcare EDI representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 8.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$85 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$85.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets. In Japan, Solution will reach a market size of US$208.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$316.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

The Healthcare EDI market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Healthcare EDI Market on the basis of Types are

Stand-alone Systems

Integrated Systems

On The basis Of Application, the Global Healthcare EDI Market is Segmented into

Hospitals

Clinic

Other

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

