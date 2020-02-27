Cancer Biomarkers Market Competitive Research And Precise Outlook 2019 To 2025

The Cancer Biomarkers Market recently Published a Global Market research study with more than 100 industry informative desk and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on “Cancer Biomarkers Market”.

The report provides information and the advancing business series information in the sector to the exchange. The report gives an idea associated with the advancement of this market development of significant players in this industry. An examination of this Cancer Biomarkers market relies upon aims, which are of coordinated into market analysis, are incorporated into the reports.

Top Companies in the Global Cancer Biomarkers Market

Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Illumina,Inc., Agilent Technologies, Qiagen NV, Merck & Co., Inc., Hologic,Inc., Novartis AG, BioMerieux SA, Genomic Health, Inc., Affymetrix Inc., Roche Diagnostics Ltd..

The Global Cancer Biomarkers Market is expected to grow from USD 12,635.68 Million in 2018 to USD 26,835.68 Million by the end of 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.36%.

Biomarkers are chemical, physical or biological parameters, which can be used to indicate disease states. Oncology biomarkers offer high speed, non-invasive cancer diagnosis, and are believed to enhance cancer detection and screening. Cancer is one of the leading causes of death globally, with 8.8 million victims in 2015, accounting for nearly one in six deaths. The disease has witnessed significant growth in the last few decades and is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period. The WHO expects this number to increase to 70% over the next two decades. This increased burden of several lifestyle disorders is also expected to drive the global market, as biomarkers have a vital role in risk assessment, early diagnosis, and effective monitoring of treatment. According to WHO, almost 70% of deaths from cancer occur in low and middle-income countries, and only one in five low and middle-income countries has the necessary data to drive cancer policy.

Key Market Trends

Prostate Cancer is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share in Types of Diseases

Prostate cancer is the second-most common form of cancer that affects men, worldwide. As per the American Cancer Society, in 2018, the United States witnessed around 164,690 new cases of prostate cancer, with over 26,430 deaths from the same. About 60% of the total prostate cancer cases diagnosed are among men aged 65 years or older. In order to tackle these challenges, extensive research in the field of diagnostics has been undertaken. The popular biomarker, Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA), was introduced in the late 1980s and has guided prostate cancer diagnosis for over 20 years.

North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do Same Over the Forecast Period

The number of cancer patients in the United States has seen a considerable rise. Prostate and breast cancer are the most prevalent forms of cancer in the region. The American Cancer Society estimates that there are around 220,800 new cases of prostate cancer diagnosed, and about 27,540 deaths from this cancer in 2015, in the United States. It is also estimated that there are nearly three million American men currently living with prostate cancer. In 2015, an estimated 246,660 new cases of invasive breast cancer, and 60,290 additional cases of in-situ breast cancer were diagnosed among women in the US. The ease in US government regulations, and availability of funds from various organizations, like the National Institute of Health and others, have provided the potential for researchers to invest more into the use of biomarkers in drug discovery, drug development, detection of specific tumors, monitoring biological response to cancer therapy, and genetic studies for the identification of predisposed candidates of cancer.

The Cancer Biomarkers market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Cancer Biomarkers Market on the basis of Types are

Protein Biomarkers, Genetic Biomarkers, Others

On The basis Of Application, the Global Cancer Biomarkers Market is Segmented into

Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Melanoma, Blood Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Stomach Cancer, Liver Cancer

Regions Are covered By Cancer Biomarkers Market Report 2019 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Impact of the Cancer Biomarkers market report:

– Comprehensive evaluation of all opportunities and risks in the market.

– Cancer Biomarkers market ongoing developments and significant occasions.

– Detailed study of business techniques for development of the market-driving players.

– Conclusive study about the improvement plot of market for approaching years.

– Top to bottom appreciation of market-express drivers, targets and major littler scale markets.

– Favorable impression inside imperative mechanical and publicize latest examples striking the market.

