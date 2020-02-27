Smart Water Network Market To Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years 2019-2025

The Smart Water Network Market recently Published a Global Market research study with more than 100 industry informative desk and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on “Smart Water Network Market”.

General Electric, IBM, Itron, Elster Water Metering, Sensus, Aclara Technologies, Aquiba, Arad Group, Arqiva, Badger Meter, Capgemini, Diehl Stiftung, Enware Australia, Homerider Systems, i2O Water, Kamstrup, Krohne, Landis+Gyr, Master Meter, Mueller Systems, Neptune Technology, Oracle, Schneider Electric, Sentec, TaKaDu.

Smart water network is an integration of hardware and software solutions that enable water utilities to monitor, diagnose, and optimize the water network remotely. Control devices, sensors, and data management systems provide real-time data, through which the productivity, efficiency, and customer satisfaction can be enhanced.

The smart meter segment accounted for the major shares of this market. The smart meter provides increased assistance in water utilities and manage their water networks more appropriately. The vendors in the market are using latest technologies such as automatic meter reading or advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) which will record water consumption pattern and will generate accurate bill accordingly.

This market study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, the Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the market by 2023. The regulatory authorities and water utilities in the region are adopting smart technologies to streamline water management. The smart water management solutions market along with ICT help will reduce maintenance and repair costs, this will propel the demand for smart water network in the region.

Data Management

Smart Meter

Monitoring Control

Communication Network

Industrial Sector

Residential Sector

Commercial Sector

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

