Mobile Payments Market 2020 Growing Trends and Demands : Apple, Google, PayPal, Mastercard, Paytm, Amazon Pay

This Global Mobile Payments Market study offers a comprehensive, 360 degree analysis on the Mobile Payments market, bringing to fore insights that can help stakeholders identify the opportunities as well as challenges. It tracks the global Mobile Payments market across key regions, and offers in-depth commentary and accurate quantitative insights. The study also includes incisive competitive landscape analysis, and provides key recommendations to market players on winning imperatives and successful strategies.

The Global Mobile Payments Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.03% over the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Global Major Players in Mobile Payments Market are:

Apple, Google, PayPal, Mastercard, One97 Communications, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone, Orange, Samsung, Glance, Verifone Systems, Square, Alipay, Amazon Pay, Paytm, WeChat Pay, and Other.

The mobile payment market is in its maturity phase and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 33.8% during the forecast period. Increase is penetration of smartphones, growth in m-commerce industry, and rise in adoption of mobile payment in emerging economies drive the growth of the mobile payment market.”

Adoption of advanced technologies like near field communications (NFC) is making it more popular. NFC enables users to establish a connection between two electronic devices like smartphones by just bring them close to each other.

Most important types of Mobile Payments covered in this report are:

Mobile wallet/Bank cards

Mobile money

Others.

Most widely used downstream fields of Mobile Payments market covered in this report are:

Retail

Education

Entertainment

Healthcare

Hospitality

Others.

Geographically, the global Mobile Payments market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2020 to 2025.

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

– Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Mobile Payments Market

– Changing Mobile Payments market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Mobile Payments Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2019 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

The study comprises a mix of data pertaining to the key restraints, drivers, competitive landscape, regulatory forces, key strategies implemented by the key players, and opportunities, expected to have a profound impact on the scope of growth of the market. A detailed analysis of these factors allows the report to present a reliable forecast regarding the future growth dynamics of the Mobile Payments market.

