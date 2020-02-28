Cloud-enabling Technologies Market Outlook, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Forecast to 2026

The Cloud-enabling Technologies Market offers comprehensive insights and detailed research on the market over the forecast period 2020 – 2026. The report covers the key factors that are propelling the growth of the Cloud-enabling Technologies market, untapped lucrative opportunities for manufacturers, latest trends and latest developments that are shaping the growth of the market and other valuable insights across different market segments. This report also states import or export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

Cloud computing is the use of computing resources that are delivered to customers with the help of Internet. The evolution of cloud computing has led to the emergence of cloud-enabling technologies such as virtualization, automated computing, and service-oriented architecture (SOA) technologies. Cloud computing enables enterprises to use these technologies without having a deep understanding or expertise of how they function. Virtualization refers to the technique of creating a virtual version of the physical infrastructure and is the most popular among cloud-enabling technologies. It reduces IT costs and improves the agility of the business. After the emergence of cloud-enabling technologies, IT operations are being automated, and resources are being supplied on demand. SOA refers to a collection of services that can be integrated and offered as cloud-based solutions to enterprises. Advances in these technologies have led to the increased adoption of cloud-based services worldwide.

The prominent players in the global Cloud-enabling Technologies market are:

BMC Software, CA Technologies, Citrix Systems, HPE, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Dell, Adaptive Computing, Brocade Communications Systems, Fujitsu, Huawei Technologies, Infosys, NEC, Puppet, Red Hat, SAP, ServiceNow, Tata Consultancy Services, Veeam Software, Wipro

Cloud-enabling Technologies Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud Automation

Compliance Management

Cloud-enabling Technologies Market segment by Application, split into

Virtualization

A&M Solutions

SOA Solutions

Global Cloud-enabling Technologies Market Segmentation by Region:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America

The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the Cloud-enabling Technologies Market with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as major drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market.

Cloud-enabling Technologies Market Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyses key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020, and forecast to 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

