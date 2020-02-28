Colostrum Market – Global Industry Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers And Trends To 2027

Skimmed colostrum powder segment is expected to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period

According to new market research titled ‘Colostrum Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product and Application’. The global colostrum market is anticipated to reach US$ 1,987.87 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,418.90 Mn in 2018. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 3.9% from 2019-2027. The report provides the trends prevailing in the global colostrum market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances.

The global colostrum market, based on the product, has been segmented into whole colostrum powder, skimmed colostrum powder, and specialty. In 2018, the whole colostrum powder segment held the largest share of the market. However, the skimmed colostrum powder segment is projected to grow with the fastest CAGR in the market in 2027 due to the higher nutritional ingredients, which include protein present in skimmed colostrum powder.

The List of Companies

Fonterra Co-Operative Group PanTheryx Saskatoon Colostrum Company Ltd. Biochem Zusatzstoffe Handels- und Produktionsgesellschaft mbH Dairy Tech Inc. ImmuCell Corporation Immuno-Dynamics, Inc. E.C.I. coloQuick Int. BIOSTRUM NUTRITECH PVT. LTD.

Market Insights

Role of Colostrum in Animal Husbandry

Colostrum is the first milk that is obtained after the parturition, which provides a complete diet for the neonate. Colostrum contains a large amount of Gama globulins, antibodies that are produced by the cows against the antigens to encounter many disease-producing organisms. Also, colostrum has a higher amount of vitamin A and minerals that are vital to battle diseases. Ingestion of these elements through colostrum considerably increases survivability and provide an umbrella of passive immunity to calves. On the other side, goat’s, sheep’s, and sow’s colostrum show qualitatively similar nucleotide patterns that are similar to human and cow’s colostrum. However, sheep’s colostrum has twofold that of goat’s colostrum and 3- to 10-fold higher nucleotide content than cow’s colostrum, at the same stage of lactation. The colostrum contains high concentrations of immunoglobulins (Ig) antibodies such as IgM, IgG, and IgA, which function to identify and destroy the disease-causing pathogens in livestock. IgG functions to identify and devour pathogens that are found within the bloodstream as well as other parts of the body. Therefore, it is useful to store a hoard of good quality colostrum in advance, which is mainly relevant in the dairy industry, where the calf keeps separated from their mother soon after the birth and fed colostrum manually. Owing to the above-mentioned factors, the colostrum market is expected to grow in the near future significantly.

