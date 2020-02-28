Metal Ore Mining Market 2020 Competitive Insights- Rio Tinto Plc, Vale SA, BHP Billiton Ltd, Fortescue Metals Group Ltd

Global Metal Ore Mining Market report include current market scenario and offers a comprehensive analysis on Metal Ore Mining industry, standing on the readers’ perspective, delivering detailed market data and understanding insights. It comprises inclusive important points that significantly affect the growth of the market at a global level. It analyzes present scenario along with future trends in the market. The report is made after a pin-point research and exhaustive investigation of the market development in different sectors that requires theoretical analysis, technology-based ideas, and its validity.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global metal ore mining market, accounting for 75% of the market in 2018. North America was the second largest region accounting for 9% of the global metal ore mining market. South America was the smallest region in the global metal ore mining market.

Scope of the Report:

Markets Covered: Gold Ore Mining, Iron Ore Mining, All Other Metal Ore Mining, Silver Ore Mining, Uranium Ore Mining, Vanadium Ore Mining , Construction, Manufacturing, Others , Granite-Type Uranium Deposits, Volcanic-Type Uranium Deposits, Sandstone-Type Uranium Deposits, Carbonate-Siliceous-Pelitic Rock Type Uranium Deposits , Automotive, Steel Industry, Aerospace and Defence, Others

Companies Mentioned: Rio Tinto Plc, Vale SA, BHP Billiton Ltd, Fortescue Metals Group Ltd, Barrick Gold Corp

Countries: Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Spain, Russia, UK, USA and Australia.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East And Africa

The metal ore mining market consists of sales of metal ores and concentrates by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that mine metallic mineral ores. The industry includes establishments developing mine sites, ore dressing, and other beneficiating operations such as crushing, grinding, washing, drying, sintering, concentrating, calcining, and leaching.

The use of robots in the metal ore mining industry is improving the efficiency and productivity of mines and reduces operational costs. Robotics is significantly increasing the mining capabilities by rolling out autonomous trucks and drills, thus reducing the need for human workforce. Robots are used in some critical mining activities such as drilling, blasting explosives in the mines, and guiding and driving off-highway haul trucks operating in mines. RioTinto has deployed driverless trucks and robotic rock drilling rigs to haul the ore 24 hours a day and reported 15% reduction in operating costs. For instance, BHP Billiton has also rolled out driverless trucks and drills in its iron ore mines.

