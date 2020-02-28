Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Market 2020 Precise Outlook- SAP, Oracle, Microsoft, Epicor, Infor

Global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Market report include current market scenario and offers a comprehensive analysis on Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software industry, standing on the readers’ perspective, delivering detailed market data and understanding insights. It comprises inclusive important points that significantly affect the growth of the market at a global level. It analyzes present scenario along with future trends in the market. The report is made after a pin-point research and exhaustive investigation of the market development in different sectors that requires theoretical analysis, technology-based ideas, and its validity.

The global ERP software market was valued at about $76.8 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $105.26 billion at a CAGR of 8.2% through 2022.

The enterprise resource planning (ERP) software market consists of sales of enterprise resource planning software. ERP software helps to connect the various departments in a business for the smooth flow of communication and information by providing a central database. This central database is a shared database which gathers, stores, analyzes and interprets data, allows any department to retrieve required information at any time, and supports multiple departments with ease.

Markets Covered: 1) By Function: Finance, HR, Supply Chain,Others 2) By Deployment: On Premise ERP, Cloud ERP 3) By Vertical: Manufacturing and Services, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Government Utilities, Aerospace & Defense, Telecom, Others

Companies Mentioned: SAP, Oracle, Microsoft, Epicor, Infor

Countries: Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Spain, Russia, UK, USA and Australia.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East And Africa

Increased need for bringing efficiency and transparency in the business operations is expected to benefit the enterprise resource planning software market in the forecast period as ERP enables the integration of high volume of data among several departments and manages the flow of information and communication throughout the organization. In addition, the use of cloud based technologies for storing and accessing real time data, analytical reporting for business decisions and the need to meet the industry standards processes which are already implanted in the software are also enhancing the growth of the market. For example, Annabelle Candy implemented the STSPRO ERP, an ERP software provided by SYSPRO for manufacturing and distribution industries enabled them to expand their marketing practices to more locations and track their progress with ease.

Increasing number of cyber-attacks are expected to limit the growth of companies in the enterprise resource planning software market during the forecast period. These attacks on ERP applications including compromise and distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks damage the operations of businesses. According to Onapsis, which is an ERP cyber security and compliance firm, ERP applications such as SAP and Oracle have a combined total of over 9000 security vulnerabilities.

