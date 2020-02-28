Lithopone Market 2019 Strategic Growth Analysis,Opportunities Forecast Till 2025

Lithopone is a mixture of inorganic compounds, are widely used as a white pigment powder. It consists of a mixture of barium sulfate and zinc sulfide. Soluble compound blend well with organic compounds and conferring opacity. Related white pigment include titanium dioxide, zinc oxide ( “zinc white”), and zinc sulfide.

The Global Lithopone Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The Lithopone Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It offers the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). Report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Lithopone Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

Global Lithopone market size will increase to 170 Million US$ by 2025, from 140 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.

Major Players in Lithopone market are:

Xiangtan Red Swallow, Paris Horses, Shanghai Yuejiang, Langfang Hengze, Loman Chemical, Hebei Yuhuan, Xiangtan Swallow, Union Titanium, and Other.

Most important types of Lithopone covered in this report are:

B301

B311

Others

Most widely used downstream fields of Lithopone market covered in this report are:

Paint & Coating

Plastic

Other

Major Regions that plays a vital role in Lithopone market are:

-North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

-Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

-Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

-South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

-Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Classification lithopone including B301, B311 and others, and the proportion of B301 in 2016 was approximately 57%.

Lithopone widely used in paints and coatings, plastics and other fields. a large proportion of lithopone is paint & coatings, and the proportion of consumption is about 75% in 2016.

China is the largest supplier lithopone, with a market share of nearly 91% of production in 2016. Due to the problems of pollution, developed countries are no longer manufactured lithopone.

China is the largest consumer, with consumption market share of nearly 33% in 2016. After China, Europe is the second largest consumption area with a market share of 20% of consumption.

concentrated market competition. Xiangtan Red Swallow, Paris Horses, Shanghai Yuejiang, etc. The industry is a major player.

Influence of the Lithopone market report

–Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Lithopone market.

–Lithopone market recent innovations and major events.

–Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Lithopone market-leading players.

–Conclusive study about the growth plot of Lithopone market for forthcoming years.

–In-depth understanding of Lithopone market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

–Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Lithopone market.

