Medical Wellness Market Global Outlook and Insights 2019 to 2025

In 2018, the global Medical Wellness market size was 4549200 million US$ and it is expected to reach 6487100 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 5.2% during 2019-2025.

Top Companies Covered in the Global Medical Wellness Market:

Massage Envy, Steiner Leisure Limited, World Gym, Fitness World, Universal Companies, Beauty Farm, VLCC Wellness Center, Nanjing Zhaohui, Edge Systems LLC, HEALING HOTELS OF THE WORLD, Gold’s Gym International, Bon Vital, Kaya Skin Clinic, The Body Holiday, Kayco Vivid, Arashiyu Japanese Foot Spa, Enrich Hair & Skin, WTS International, Biologique Recherche, Guardian Lifecare, Healthkart, and Other

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Complementary and Alternative Medicine

Beauty Care and Anti-Aging

Preventative & Personalized Medicine and Public Health

Healthy Eating, Nutrition & Weight Loss

Rejuvenation

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Franchise

Company Owned Outlets

Market Overview

North America market is expected to dominate in terms of revenue share, owing to the high availability of advanced products and services, wellness tourism, expenditures growth, , increasing penetration of leading companies in the region along with increase in patient population. Significant economic development has led to an increase in healthcare availability in Asia Pacific region, growing number of multi-specialty care centers, rejuvenation and fitness centers and penetration of global players in Asia is expected to fuel the medical wellness market.

The classification of Medical Wellness includes Complementary and Alternative Medicine, Beauty Care and Anti-Aging, Preventative & Personalized Medicine and Public Health, Healthy Eating, Nutrition & Weight Loss, Rejuvenation and Other, and the proportion of Beauty Care and Anti-Aging in 2017 is about 24.4%.

Medical Wellness is widely sales through Franchise, Company Owned Outlets The most proportion of Medical Wellness is sales through Franchise, and the proportion in 2017 is 65.9%.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 35.3% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 32.4%.

This Medical Wellness Market report is a finished investigation of momentum slants in the market, business development drivers, and limitations. It gives showcase projections to the coming years. It incorporates examination of ongoing improvements in innovation, Porter’s five power model investigation and point by point profiles of top industry players. The report additionally incorporates an audit of smaller scale and full scale factors basic for the current market players and new participants alongside with detailed value chain analysis.

