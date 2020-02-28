Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol Market 2019 Global Analysis and 2025 Forecasts

The Global Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It offers the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). Report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

Global Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol market size will increase to 190 Million US$ by 2025, from 170 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 1.2% during the forecast period.

Get Sample PDF Copy of Latest Research on Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol Market 2019

http://qymarketresearchstore.com/reports/73698/inquiry?Mode=19&Source=MW

Major Players in Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol market are:

Celanese, Shell, Dow, Mitsui Chemicals, Solvay, Arkema, Zhejiang Xinhua, Monument Chemical, Janpan Refine, Qingdao Ruchang, and Other.

Most important types of Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol covered in this report are:

Grade 99%

Grade 98%

Others

Most widely used downstream fields of Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol market covered in this report are:

Lubricant Additives

Flotation Frother

Paints & Coatings

Other

Exclusive 30% discount on this report

Inquire for Discount

http://qymarketresearchstore.com/reports/73698/discount?Mode=19&Source=MW

Major Regions that plays a vital role in Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol market are:

-North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

-Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

-Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

-South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

-Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Methyl Isobutyl carbinol (MIBC), also named 4-methyl-2-pentanol, is a colorless liquid with a smell media stable, organic chemical compounds. The chemical formula of methyl isobutyl carbinol C6H14O, with a molar mass of 102.174. CAS number is 108-11-2.

United States and Europe are the two largest markets Methyl Isobutyl carbinol during the forecast period. The Methyl Isobutyl carbinol in the area was mainly driven by the demand for lubricant additives. While Asia-Pacific is projected to lead the global market for Methyl Isobutyl carbinol in terms of growth rates.

Influence of the Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol market report

–Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol market.

–Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol market recent innovations and major events.

–Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol market-leading players.

–Conclusive study about the growth plot of Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol market for forthcoming years.

–In-depth understanding of Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

–Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol market.

Browse the Full report description and TOC

http://qymarketresearchstore.com/reports/73698/global-methyl-isobutyl-carbinol-market-insights-forecast-to-2025?Mode=19&Source=MW

We Also Offer Customization on report based on specific client Requirement

Free country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

Free Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

Free 40 analyst hours to cover any other data point.

Contact Us

Irfan Tamboli – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]