Future Prospects of Genomics Market by 2026 with Major Players- Illumina, Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Eurofins Scientific, Qiagen, Ge Healthcare, Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Genomics is the science of studying genomes and their interaction with a variety of stimuli. The global genomics market is chiefly driven by the intensifying level of competition in the global pharmaceutical industry and the increased use of genomics in research and development of new drug classes. An increased demand for genetically modified animals and plants and the constantly reducing prices of genetic procedures are also leading to significant developments in the global genomics market through a rising scope for research and innovation.

The Global Genomics market size was increased to xx million US$ from xx million US$ in 2015, and it will reach xx million US$ in 2026, growing at CAGR of +10 % between 2020 and 2026.

Key Companies Profiled in this Report includes : Illumina, Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Eurofins Scientific, Qiagen, Ge Healthcare, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bgi, Eppendorf, Pacific Biosciences Of California, Danaher, and others.

Various factors are responsible for the market’s growth trajectory, which are studied at length in the report. In addition, the report lists down the restraints that are posing threat to the global Genomics market. It also gauges the bargaining power of suppliers and buyers, threat from new entrants and product substitute, and the degree of competition prevailing in the market. The influence of the latest government guidelines is also analyzed in detail in the report. It studies the Genomics market’s trajectory between forecast periods.

Global Genomics Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Consumables

Systems and software

Services

Segmentation by Technology:

Sequencing

Microarray

PCR (polymerase chain reaction)

Nucleic acid extraction and purification

Other technologies

Segmentation by Application:

Diagnostics

Drug discovery and development

Precision medicine

Agriculture and animal research

Other applications

Impressive insights of Global Genomics Market Research report:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 06 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Genomics Market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the Genomics Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by technologies, by applications and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Genomics Market.

Table of Contents

Global Genomics Market Research Report 2020 – 2026

Chapter 1 Genomics Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Genomics Market Forecast

