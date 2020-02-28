Solid-State LiDAR Market Growth Overview by Top Key Players – TetraVue, Continental AG, Xenomatix

Solid-State LiDAR Market Report has newly added to its massive repository. The global Solid-State LiDAR market has been analyzed by focusing on different verticals of the businesses such as market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, key players, business approaches, technologies, and standard operating procedures.

The global Solid-State LiDAR market is valued at 1664.5 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 9800.4 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 28.5% during 2021-2026.

The major key players covered in this report : Velodyne, Quanergy, LeddarTech, ABAX Sensing, Ibeo, Trilumina, Innoviz, Strobe, Aeye, TetraVue, Continental AG, Xenomatix, Imec, Robosense, Genius Pro, Benewake, Hesai, etc.

Solid-state LiDAR is gaining traction as a promising technology that is cheaper, faster, and provides higher resolution than traditional LiDAR, with predictions that its price range could eventually hundreds of dollars per unit.

Globally, some enterprises, like Velodyne, Quanergy, LeddarTech, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Solid-State LiDAR and related services. At the same time, Europe will be occupied 48% sales market share in 2021, is remarkable in the global Solid-State LiDAR industry because of their market share and technology status of Solid-State LiDAR.

This report segments the global Solid-State LiDAR Market on the basis of Types are :

MEMS-Based Scanning

Phased Array

Non-Scanning Flash

On The basis Of Application, the Global Solid-State LiDAR Market is Segmented into :

Automotive

Industrial

Security

Regions covered By Solid-State LiDAR Market Report 2020 to 2026.

North America (United States, Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Asia (China, Japan, India, Korea, RoA)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Others (Middle East, Africa)

