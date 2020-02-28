Electrical Grade Fused Magnesia Market Analysis By Manufacturers – Industrias Penoles, Tateho, Kumas Manyezit Sanayi A.S.

Electrical Grade Fused Magnesia Market Report has newly added to its massive repository. The global Electrical Grade Fused Magnesia market has been analyzed by focusing on different verticals of the businesses such as market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, key players, business approaches, technologies, and standard operating procedures.

The global Electrical Grade Fused Magnesia market is valued at 236.2 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 352 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2021-2026.

The major key players covered in this report : Imerys Fused Minerals, Industrias Penoles, Tateho, Kumas Manyezit Sanayi A.S., Liaoning Jinding Magnesite Group, Haicheng Magnesite, Magnezit Group, GRECIAN MAGNESITE, etc.

Electrical Grade Fused Magnesia (FM) is produced by smelting of calcined magnesia in electric arc furnaces at above 30000C. Electrical Grade Fused Magnesia is considered to be one of the best thermal and electrical insulators with high density, high purity and large crystals.

According to our analysts, the concentration of Electrical Grade Fused Magnesia industry is relatively high. The top 8 companies accounted for about 85% production volume market share in 2017. The major production regions mainly located in NA and Europe. And the major manufacturers have included Imerys Fused Minerals, Industrias Penoles, Tateho, Kumas Manyezit Sanayi A.S., Liaoning Jinding Magnesite Group, Haicheng Magnesite, Magnezit Group, GRECIAN MAGNESITE.

This report segments the global Electrical Grade Fused Magnesia Market on the basis of Types are :

FM 97

FM 96

FM 90

On The basis Of Application, the Global Electrical Grade Fused Magnesia Market is Segmented into :

High-Temperature Products

Medium Temperature Products

Low-Temperature Products

Regions covered By Electrical Grade Fused Magnesia Market Report 2020 to 2026.

North America (United States, Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Asia (China, Japan, India, Korea, RoA)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Others (Middle East, Africa)

At last, the report gives the inside and out examination of the Electrical Grade Fused Magnesia Market took after by the above components, which are useful for organizations or individuals for the development of their present business or the individuals who are hoping to enter in Electrical Grade Fused Magnesia industry.

