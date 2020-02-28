LOW-E Glass Market Huge Growth By Leading Key Players – CSG Holding, Xinyi Glass, Yaohua Pilkington Glass

LOW-E Glass Market Report has newly added to its massive repository. The global LOW-E Glass market has been analyzed by focusing on different verticals of the businesses such as market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, key players, business approaches, technologies, and standard operating procedures.

The global LOW-E Glass market is valued at 23340 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 29370 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2026.

The major key players covered in this report : Saint-gobain, NSG, PPG, AGC, Guardian Industries, Schott, Cardinal Glass, Padihamglass, CSG Holding, Xinyi Glass, Yaohua Pilkington Glass, Taiwan Glass, Blue Star Glass, Sanxin Glass, Qingdao Jinjing, Kibing Group, Huadong Coating Glass, Zhongli Holding, etc.

Low emissivity coated glass is also called Low-E glass. Low-E glass is a kind of glass whose surface is coated with low emissivity coating silver and metal-oxide film so that the glass takes on different colours. Its mainly functions are to reduce the U value of glass, selectively reduce Sc and comprehensively improve energy saving property of glass. It mainly features high infrared reflectivity, ability to directly reflect far infrared thermal radiation, low surface emissivity, weak ability to absorb external energy, hence little reradiated heat energy; wide range of shading coefficient SC, and ability to control sunlight transmittance according to needs to cater to requirements of different areas. It can be divided into high transmission low-E glass and sun shading low-E glass.

Although double Low-E glass holds the major percentage share in the total market and is projected to display a faster growth in the future, still a market for triple Low-E glass is also growing at a higher pace. Among the regions, APAC holds the largest market share mainly due to growing regulations and infrastructural developments in the region. It is expected to grow at a faster pace during the forecasted period.

This report segments the global LOW-E Glass Market on the basis of Types are :

Single LOW-E Glass

Double LOW-E Glass

Triple LOW-E Glass

On The basis Of Application, the Global LOW-E Glass Market is Segmented into :

Residential

Commercial

Regions covered By LOW-E Glass Market Report 2020 to 2026.

North America (United States, Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Asia (China, Japan, India, Korea, RoA)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Others (Middle East, Africa)

