Civil Engineering Design Software Market Research Technology Outlook 2019-2025

The global civil engineering market size was estimated at USD 8.85 trillion in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.6 % from 2019 to 2025

Top Companies in the Global Civil Engineering Design Software Market:

MicroStation, AutoCAD, SkyCiv, Bentley, Site3D, Autodesk, RoadEng, Carlson, Excitech, Civil Designer, . And Others

The expanding real estate, especially the construction of single-family dwellings and the multistoried apartments in emerging economies of Asia Pacific is anticipated to drive the growth.

Rapidly rising urban population coupled with growing need for its accommodation is one of the major factors driving the market. In addition, rising infrastructural development backed by the public-private partnerships in emerging economies from Asia Pacific and Middle East is expected to bolster the market growth.

Implication of stringent emission standards during construction activities in Europe and North America is expected to boost the demand for civil engineering services for successful execution of projects as per the required standards. In addition, rapid shift of construction sector from conventional construction materials to green building materials is also expected to positively influence the market growth in the forthcoming years.

The Civil Engineering Design Software market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third-Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Civil Engineering Design Software Market on the basis of Types are:

Web Based

Cloud Based

On The basis Of Application, the Global Civil Engineering Design Software Market is

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Regions Are covered By Civil Engineering Design Software Market Report 2019 to 2025:

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

