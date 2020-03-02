Jellies and Gummies Market to 2027 – Cloetta, European Food, Ferrara Candy, Haribo, MARS, Meiji

The Jellies and Gummies Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information with detailed market segmentation by battery type, motor type, class, and mode. The global Jellies and Gummies market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Jellies and Gummies market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Jellies and Gummies market.

Gummies and jellies are confectioneries which traditionally are consumed as children’s snacks. They are prepared by dissolving sugar in water and then heating the concentrate solution. Additional ingredients such as pectin, gelatin, starch, and coloring agents are added to the syrup formed by boiling the concentrate. They are available in various shapes depicting animated objects such as bunnies, bears, fish, babies, frogs, rings, bottles, etc.

The rising incidence rates of childhood obesity across developed, as well as developing countries, has led to consumers shifting to healthier eating habits. The high sugar content in jellies and gummies and its association with obesity is likely to dissuade consumers from buying and consuming gummies and jellies prepared from sugar and glucose syrup. This trend has prompted manufacturers to adopt innovative ways to reduce the sugar and calorie content to retain its consumer base. Jelly and gummy manufacturers are heavily investing in alternatives to sugar and artificial sweeteners to cater to the health-conscious consumer base.

Jellies and gummies manufacturers are increasingly seen adopting vegetable-based proteins and gelling agents in the preparation of jelly and gummy confectioneries owing to increasing demand for animal-free products. Manufacturers have adopted starch and pectin as protein ingredients as an alternative to widely used gelatin.

The global jellies and gummies market is segmented on the basis of flavor, category, and distribution channel. On the basis of flavor, the jellies and gummies market is segmented into, Grapefruit, Cherry, Peach, Berries, Apple, and Others. On the basis of category, the market is bifurcated into, conventional and functional. Based on distribution channel, the global jellies and gummies market is segmented into, supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, online, and others.

