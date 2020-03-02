Non-Meat Ingredients Market to 2027 – Proliant Non-Meat Ingredients, Redbrook Ingredient Services, Wenda Ingredients, Wiberg GmbH

The Non-Meat Ingredients Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information with detailed market segmentation by battery type, motor type, class, and mode. The global Non-Meat Ingredients market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Non-Meat Ingredients market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Non-Meat Ingredients market.

The Non-Meat Ingredients Market report give a 360-degree holistic view of the market and highlights the key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. In addition, the report also provides profiles of major companies along with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Non-meat ingredients are used in the meat processing industries to improve the taste, flavor, appearance, texture, color, and shelf-life of processed meat products. They are added to improve the functionality of muscle proteins. Non-meat additives can be grouped either as additives or full foods. Additive ingredients are substances that are not usually consumed as food but are added to develop desired qualities in the processes meats. They may include ingredients such as salts, water binders, spices, and curing agents. While full food ingredients can consist of flours, eggs, vegetables, etc.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the non-meat ingredients market.

– Advanced Food Systems, Inc.

– Aliseia SRL

– Associated British Foods PLC

– Campus SRL

– E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

– Kerry Group PLC

– Proliant Non-Meat Ingredients

– Wenda Ingredients

– Wiberg GmbH

The spread of meat and food processing industries to less developed countries in the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and Africa are likely to augment the growth of the global non-meat ingredients market in the forecast period. The rising dependence of meat based products to meet the nutritional requirements across the world is anticipated to give an impetus to non-meat ingredients businesses.

Moreover, the increasing conmsumption of frozen meat, ready-to-eat meals, and cured and dried meat is expected to drive the demand for functional non-meat ingredients. The unethical treatment of farm animals and the negative impact of the meat industry on the environment is likely to dissuade buyers from consuming meat products. Moreover, the sweeping trend of veganism and vegetarianism in the Western hemisphere is also likely to hinder the growth of the meat industry and subsequently affect the growth of the non-meat ingredients market.

