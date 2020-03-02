Stevia and Truvia Market to 2027 – Cargill, Incorporated, Cumberland Packing Corp, Ingredion Incorporated, Pyure Brands, Sunwin Stevia, Tate and Lyle PLC

The Stevia and Truvia Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information with detailed market segmentation by battery type, motor type, class, and mode. The global Stevia and Truvia market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Stevia and Truvia market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Stevia and Truvia market.

The Stevia and Truvia Market report give a 360-degree holistic view of the market and highlights the key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. In addition, the report also provides profiles of major companies along with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Stevia is a sugar substitute derived from the leaves of Stevia rebaudiana, a plant species native to Brazil and Paraguay. While truvia is a natural sweetener jointly developed by Cargill Inc. and the Coca-Cola Company. It is manufactured from a blend of ingredients, which include erythritol, natural flavors, and rebaudioside A, a sweet compound isolated from the stevia plant. truvia is seen as a healthy substitute to table sugar as it has negligible calories and has no effect on insulin and blood sugar levels.

The List of Companies

1. Archer Daniels Midland Company

2. Cargill, Incorporated

3. Cumberland Packing Corp.

4. Ingredion Incorporated

5. Pyure Brands LLC

6. Sunwin Stevia International, Inc.

7. Tate and Lyle PLC

8. The Truvia Company, LLC

9. Whole Earth Sweetener Co., LLC

10. Wisdom Natural Brands

Stevia can be 200-350 times sweeter than table sugar while having very low-calorie content. The ability of stevia and truvia to impart sweetness to food and beverages without increasing blood sugar levels has led to high demand for it in the food processing industry. The rising cases of type 2 diabetes and obesity across developed, as well as developing countries of the world, have prompted many consumers to consider natural sweeteners with low-calorie content. The need to control sugar levels among the diabetic population has led to significant demand for stevia and truvia sugar substitutes.

The global stevia and truvia market is segmented on the basis of extract type and application. On the basis of extract type, the stevia and truvia market is segmented into, whole leaf, powdered, and liquid. On the basis of application, the market is bifurcated into, dairy, bakery and confectionery, beverages, convenience foods, and others.

Moreover, the increasing demand for low-calorie foods from fitness enthusiasts and calorie-conscious individuals is likely to generate significant demand for stevia and truvia sweeteners in the forecast period. The growing awareness about healthy sugar substitutes among the masses through advertisements and promotions is anticipated to drive the demand for stevia and truvia in the forecast period.

