New Study focusing on Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market Business Opportunities to 2027- Top Companies Cardinal Health, IBA Worldwide, Curium

According to a new market research study titled ‘Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Applications and End User’. The Global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market is expected to reach US$ 6,683.99 Mn in 2027 from US$ 3,982.11 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.2% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceuticals market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Global nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceuticals market, based on the applications, was segmented as, diagnostic applications and therapeutic applications. In 2018, the diagnostic applications segment held a largest market share of 70.6% of the radiopharmaceuticals market, by applications. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to availability of diagnostic devices and ease offered by these devices for diagnosis of various disorders. Moreover, increasing incidences of cardiac diseases, cancer, and neurological disorders are expected to fuel the demand for better diagnosis of these disorders. Also, nuclear medicine provide better diagnostic information about the functioning of a specific organ, as it uses radiation. Hence, owing to the above statements, this segment is also anticipated to witness the growth at a significant rate during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.

Get sample PDF copy at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003751/

The research dives deep into the global share, size, and trends, as well as growth rate of the Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals market to project its progress during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the past, present, and future trends that are expected to influence Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals the development rate of the Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals market. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, and region.

Elucidating the top pointers from the Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals market report:

A detailed scrutiny of the regional terrain of the Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals market:

– The study broadly exemplifies, the regional hierarchy of this market, while categorizing the same into United States, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia & India.

– The research report documents data concerning the market share held by each nation, along with potential growth prospects based on the geographical analysis.

– The study anticipates the growth rate which each regional segment would cover over the estimated timeframe.

Here we have listed the top Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market companies in the world

Cardinal Health

IBA Worldwide

Curium

GENERAL ELECTRIC

Bayer AG

Positron Corporation

NTP Radioisotopes SOC Ltd.

Bracco

Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc.

Advanced Accelerator Applications

Reasons for buying this report:

– It offers an analysis of changing competitive scenario.

– For making informed decisions in the businesses, it offers analytical data with strategic planning methodologies.

– It offers a seven-year assessment of Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market.

– It helps in understanding the major key product segments.

– Researchers throw light on the dynamics of the market such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities.

– It offers a regional analysis of Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market along with business profiles of several stakeholders.

Chapter Details of Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market Landscape

Part 04: Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market Sizing

Part 05: Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market Segmentation by Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Place a Purchase Order to Buy a Complete Copy of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003751/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]