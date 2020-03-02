Driving Protection Gear Market is expected to Witness the Highest Growth by 2019 Major Players Fox Head Inc, Leatt Corporation, OMP Racing S.p.A, SCOTT Sports SA, ThorMX (U.S.) and Others

The Driving Protection Gear Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information with detailed market segmentation by type, application, distribution channel, and geography. The global Driving Protection Gear market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Driving Protection Gear market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key Driving Protection Gear companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, key development in the past five years.

Top Key Players:- Alpinestars S.p.A, Arai Helmets, Bell Racing, Dainese S.p.A, EVS Sports, Fox Head Inc, Leatt Corporation, OMP Racing S.p.A, SCOTT Sports SA, ThorMX (U.S.)

Rising popularity of bike riding and rapid penetration of superbikes and cruiser bikes in developing countries has driven the demand for the driving protection gear market. This has increased traffic fatalities and stringent regulation of governments on safety and security are also driving the driving protection gear market. The growing number of racing tournaments, rapidly developing economies, increased disposable income, and improved standard of living of people in emerging economies. These are creating opportunities for the driving protection gear market.

Driving protective gear refers to the equipment that protects people from harm while driving. It is generally used by motorcycle riders. It includes safety helmet, armor, gloves, jacket, shoe, goggles, kidney belt, and knee & elbow protection. Accident incidences occur worldwide, which has led to a huge demand for driving protection gear globally.

The report analyzes factors affecting Driving Protection Gear market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Driving Protection Gear market in these regions.

