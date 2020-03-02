POC Diagnostics Market In-deep Analysis And Experts Review Report 2019-2025

The report titled “POC Diagnostics Market” report will be very useful to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The analysts forecast the global POC diagnostics market to grow at a CAGR of 7.95% during the period 2019-2025.

POC diagnostic tests help in reducing the time between diagnosis and treatment of a disease. These tests are either antibody-based or microbial particle-based. Healthcare professionals or nurses collect the testing samples from the patient, perform analysis, and record the result. These tests include enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), agglutination tests, and lateral flow immunochromatography. In 2016, the global POC diagnostics market held 13.09% of the global IVD market.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global POC Diagnostics Market: Alere, Roche, Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson, Siemens Healthcare, Danaher, Bayer Healthcare, Beckman Coulter, Nipro Diagnostics, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Nova Biomedical, BioMerieux, Quidel, Helena Laboratories, OraSure Technologies and others.

Global POC Diagnostics Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global POC Diagnostics Market on the basis of Types are:

Blood Glucose Testing

Infectious Diseases Testing

Cardiac Markers Testing

Coagulation Testing

On the basis of Application , the Global POC Diagnostics Market is segmented into:

Clinics

Hospitals

Laboratory

Others

Regional Analysis For POC Diagnostics Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global POC Diagnostics Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of POC Diagnostics Market.

– Changing market dynamics of the POC Diagnostics Market industry.

– In-depth segmentation of POC Diagnostics Market by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of POC Diagnostics Market.

– Strategies of key players and product offerings.

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

