HVAC Air Ducts Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2019 To 2025

The global HVAC Air Ducts Market to grow with a CAGR of more than 7.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2025.

Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) is one of the most energy-intensive systems in commercial and residential buildings. Air ducts are conduits or passages used in HVAC to distribute and ventilate air. Supply air, return air, and exhaust air are the needed airflows in an HVAC system that flow through HVAC air ducts. Ducts commonly also deliver ventilation air along with the supply air. As such, air ducts are one method of ensuring acceptable IAQ as well as thermal comfort.

The HVAC market is capital-intensive, which is restricting the greater use of HVAC systems, thus negatively impacting the HVAC air ducts market. HVAC market vendors face difficulty in investing the substantial amounts that the R&D of this equipment requires and in marketing campaigns. Many end-users also struggle to purchase HVAC equipment as it requires high initial investment. In developing countries, especially, the high cost hinders many residential users from buying HVAC equipment such as household furnaces, ACs, and others.

Sheet Metal Ducts

Flexible Non-Metallic Ducts

Fiberglass Ducts

Commercial Buildings

Residential Buildings

Other

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

