VoIP Market Huge Growth Opportunities and Trends to 2025

NTT, Comcast, Orange, KT, Charter, Microsoft (Skype), Cablevision, Verizon, AT & T, Vonage, Cox, Telmex, Time Warner Cable, Numericable-SFR, Rogers, Sprint, Liberty Global, KDDI, TalkTalk, Shaw Communications, 8×8, Ring Central, MITEL.

In 2018, the global VoIP market size was 77400 million US$ and it is expected to reach 99000 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 3.1% during 2019-2025.

Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), is a technology that allows you to make voice calls using a broadband Internet connection instead of a regular (or analog) phone line. Some VoIP services may only allow you to call other people using the same service, but others may allow you to call anyone who has a telephone number – including local, long distance, mobile, and international numbers. Also, while some VoIP services only work over your computer or a special VoIP phone, other services allow you to use a traditional phone connected to a VoIP adapter.

Business voice services are the driving force within the VoIP services market as the move to IP positively impacts cloud, trunking and managed services across all business segments. Larger enterprises in particular continue to actively evaluate cloud unified communications while also migrating to SIP trunking for premises-based deployments.

On the residential side, subscribers continue to grow, but revenue has fallen off as VoIP services are included in triple-play packages for almost no cost in many parts of the world,

Corporate Consumers

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

