Automotive HVAC Market To Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years 2019-2025

Top Companies in the Global Automotive HVAC Market

Sanden USA, DENSO, Hanon Systems, MAHLE, Valeo, Air International Thermal Systems, Bergstrom, Calsonic Kansei, Johnson Electric, Webasto, Perfectstarhvac, Tek, Johnsoncontrols, Edn, Leakylugnut, Exa Corporation, Dupont, HERO, Others.

The Global Automotive HVAC market size will reach 29000 million US$ by 2025, from 22800 million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.

Automotive HVAC (HVAC is abbreviation for heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems) is a system consisting of three sub-systems that all work together to provide conditioned air to the cabin. The heating part can raise the temperature inside the car using heat from the engine. The ventilation part moves and directs the air within the cabin. And the air condition part can remove the heat from the car by cooling and dehumidifying the air with a refrigerant.

Further key findings from the study suggest:

Passenger car is likely to dominate the market through 2025. Increasing personnel mobility needs and growing urbanization will contribute to the growth of the segment

Macroeconomic condition and regulations such as mining ban in India may affect the demand for Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV). Increasing demand for LCVs, particularly in rural areas, is projected to supplement the growth of the segment

Burgeoning popularity of electric or hybrid vehicle can also positively influence the growth of the market. Increasing adoption of premium automobile brands in countries such as India and China are estimated to bolster the growth of the market

Asia Pacific is poised to progress at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising middle-class population and increasing disposable income. There has been a sharp rise in the number of vehicles produced in China over the last decade, with more than 23 million vehicle productions in 2014, which accounted for 27.0% of the global production

The key industry participants include Hanon Systems, Denso Corporation, Valeo Group, Mahle Behr GmbH, and Japan Climate Systems Corporation

In recent years, the automotive HVAC market has enjoyed a large development, with the fast development of automotive industry. Many automotive manufacturers have built plant in China in recent years. To meet the local demand, many automotive HVAC manufacturers have transferred their production bases to China.

The Automotive HVAC market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Automotive HVAC Market on the basis of Types are

Standalone HVAC

Dependent HVAC

On The basis Of Application, the Global Automotive HVAC Market is Segmented into

Sport Utility Vehicle

Compact Vehicle

Mid-Sized Vehicle

Premium Vehicle

Luxury Vehicle

Commercial Vehicles

Regions Are covered By Automotive HVAC Market Report 2019 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Impact of the Automotive HVAC market report:

– Comprehensive evaluation of all opportunities and risks in the market.

– Automotive HVAC market ongoing developments and significant occasions.

– Detailed study of business techniques for development of the market-driving players.

– Conclusive study about the improvement plot of market for approaching years.

– Top to bottom appreciation of market-express drivers, targets and major littler scale markets.

– Favorable impression inside imperative mechanical and publicize latest examples striking the market.

