Vehicle Analytics Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2019 To 2024

Top Companies in the Global Vehicle Analytics Market: IBM, HARMAN, SAP, Microsoft, Teletrac Navman, INRIX, Automotive Rentals, WEX, Inseego Corp, Genetec, IMS, Noregon, Xevo, Azuga, Procon Analytics, Infinova, KEDACOM, Pivotal Software, Acerta Analytics Solutions, CloudMade, Agnik, Amodo, Digital Recognition Network, EngineCAL, Inquiron, Plotly.

The Vehicle Analytics market was valued at USD 1.4 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 5.1 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 24.3 %, over the forecast period 2019-2024.

Vehicle Analytics, the types cover Software and Services, the End Users include Vehicle OEMs, Fleet Owners, Regulatory Bodies, Insurers and Others.

Automobile sector and its stakeholders are being impacted and are evolving with transformed business ecosystem getting enabled by technologies, applications, and services through the adoption of various electronic items, such as sensors, artificial intelligence, and big data analysis.

With vehicles nowadays generating volumes of data in moments, the opportunity to deliver exceptional customer experiences and business processes is becoming more significant than ever. For instance, Nissan has entered into a partnership with Tata Consultancy Services(TCS) in a move in which TCS would help Nissan with Vehicle Analytics System.

owing to the rising adoption of predictive analytics, which has been a logical upgrade for the end users, who have adopted some means of automation and data collection solutions, the market is expected to grow.

In the last several years, global market of Vehicle Analytics developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 24.2%. As an important role in automotive market, the development of Vehicle Analytics have a close relationship with the development of technology.

North America and Europe account for 44% and 31% market share in 2017 respectively. As developed region, the growth rate of Vehicle Analytics are as high as less than 25%. On the other hand, the development speed of Vehicle Analytics in China and other Asian countries is relatively high. Besides, China also have larger consumption market with market share of 10% in 2017.

Market Concentration is very weak though the top 10 manufacturers occupies nearly 65% market share in 2017. There are still some of companies participated in this market.

The Vehicle Analytics market can be divided based on product types and It’s sub-type, major applications and Third-Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Vehicle Analytics Market on the basis of Types are:

Vehicle Analytics Software Platform

Professional & Consulting Services

On The basis Of Application, the Global Vehicle Analytics Market is Segmented into:

OEMs

Service Providers

Automotive Dealers

Fleet Owners

Regulatory Bodies

Insurers

Other

Regions Are covered By Vehicle Analytics Market Report 2019 To 2024.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

Impact of the Vehicle Analytics market report:

– Comprehensive evaluation of all opportunities and risks in the market.

– Vehicle Analytics market ongoing developments and significant occasions.

– Detailed study of business techniques for development of the market-driving players.

– Conclusive study about the improvement plot of market for approaching years.

– Top to bottom appreciation of market-express drivers, targets and major littler scale markets.

– Favorable impression inside imperative mechanical and publicize latest examples striking the market.

