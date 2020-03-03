MHealth App Market 2020 Latest Advancement and Precise Outlook- Abbott Laboratories, Johnson and Johnson, Novartis AG

The MHealth App Market offers comprehensive insights and detailed research on the market over the forecast period 2020 – 2026. The report covers the key factors that are propelling the growth of the MHealth App market, untapped lucrative opportunities for manufacturers, latest trends and latest developments that are shaping the growth of the market and other valuable insights across different market segments. This report also states import or export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

The global mHealth apps market size was valued at USD 12.4 billion in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 44.7% over the forecast period.

mHealth is the practice of using smartphones to keep track of one’s wellbeing. Mobile applications are anticipated to improve treatment outcomes and lifestyle while minimizing the incidence of chronic diseases. The use of such apps enhances patient experience and helps access health information. This helps build a smooth physician-patient interface ensuring transparency in the treatment process. Rising promotion of mHealth apps to create positive health outcome along with the increasing preference for mobile apps are some of the driving factors for the mhealth applications market.

The prominent players in the global MHealth App market are:

Abbott Laboratories, Johnson and Johnson, AstraZeneca PLC, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck and Co., Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Sanofi

MHealth App Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Fitness

Lifestyle Management

Nutrition & Diet

Women’s Health

Medication Adherence

Healthcare Providers/ Payors

Disease Management

Others

MHealth App Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals & Clinics

Home Care

The following revenue streams, which are most often used by app publishers, were included in the market forecast:

-mHealth service revenues that are linked to services delivered through the app. This principally includes remote consultation and monitoring services, but also includes a large variety of niche services.

-mHealth device revenues that relate to devices being sold in conjunction with an mHealth app.

-mHealth transaction revenues that come from selling drugs and sanitary products via an app.

-App store download related revenues of the categories Health&Fitness and Medical including paid downloads and in-app purchase revenues.

-Advertisement revenues that are related to app advertisement.

Global MHealth App Market Segmentation by Region:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America

The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the MHealth App Market with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as major drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market.

MHealth App Market Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Reasons to Purchase this Report

-Identify the current and future prospects of the global MHealth App market in the developed and emerging markets

-Analyse various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis

-Information about the growth of the various material, type, and application that are expected to dominate the market

-Regional and country analysis of the market

-Identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players

-3 months analyst support, along with the Market Estimate sheet (in Excel)

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyses key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020, and forecast to 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

