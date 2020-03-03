Automatic Transmission (AT) Market 2020 | Extensive Study by Key Players Analysis- AISIN, GM, Volkswagen, ZF, Hyundai, Daimler, Jatco, Ford, HONDA

Automatic Transmission (AT) Market overview:

The statistical surveying report comprises of a detailed study of the Automatic Transmission (AT) Market 2020 along with the industry trends, size, share, growth drivers, challenges, competitive analysis, and revenue. The report also includes an analysis on the overall market competition as well as the product portfolio of major players functioning in the market. To understand the competitive scenario of the market, an analysis of the Porter’s Five Forces model has also been included for the market.

The vehicle which installs automatic transmission (AT) has higher fuel consumption than the vehicles which install manual transmission and the vehicle which installs automatic transmission (AT) are easier driving than the vehicles which installs manual transmission. So, the automatic transmission (AT) installed proportion is different in different country due to different countries’ oil price and driving feeling. The US vehicle has about 95% installed proportion, the Japan vehicle has about 90% installed proportion, the EU has about less than 20% installed proportion, the China vehicle has about 45% installed proportion from about 35% to 45%.

The automatic transmission (AT) is mainly produced by the above listed company, like Aisin, ZF, Jatco and so on, these companies occupied more than 90% market share in 2014.

Although sales of automatic transmission (AT) brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the automatic transmission (AT) field hastily.

The global Automatic Transmission (AT) market was 141100 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 158900 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.5% between 2019 and 2025.

Major Manufacturer Detail:

AISIN, GM, Volkswagen, ZF, Hyundai, Daimler, Jatco, Ford, HONDA, Toyota, FIAT, SHANXI Fast, GEELY, Shengrui

The Important Type Coverage:

4 HP, 5 HP, 6 HP, 7 HP, 8 HP, 9 HP, 10 HP

Segment by Applications

Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle

Based on the industrial chain, this report mainly elaborates the definition, types, applications and major players of Automatic Transmission (AT) market in details. Deep analysis about market status (2014-2019), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2026), regional industrial layout characteristics and policies has also be included.

Some of the main geographies included in this study:

North America (United States and Canada and rest of North America)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy and rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and the rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the rest of LAMEA)

