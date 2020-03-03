Social Media Analytics Market 2020 Latest Trends, Technology Advancement and Demand – IBM, Oracle, Salesforce, Adobe Systems, SAS Institute, Clarabridge, Netbase Solutions

The New report includes a detailed study of Global Social Media Analytics Market. It is the result of a comprehensive research carried out keeping in mind the different parameters and trends dominating the global Social Media Analytics Market.

The goal of any business analytic tool is to analyze data and extract actionable and commercially relevant information that you can use to increase results or performance. Social media analytics is the process of gathering data from social media sites, blogs and other stakeholder conversations on digital media and processing into structured insights leading to more information-driven business decisions and increased customer centrality for brands and businesses. This process goes beyond the usual monitoring or a basic analysis of retweets or “likes” to develop an in-depth idea of the social consumer. Depending on the business objectives, social media analytics can take four different forms, namely, descriptive analytics, diagnostic analytics, predictive analytics, and prescriptive analytics.

Social media analytics is considered the basic foundation for enabling an enterprises to:

Execute focused engagements like one-to-one and one-to-many

Enhance social collaboration over a variety of business functions, such as customer service, marketing, support, etc.

Maximize the customer experience

Social media is a good medium to understand real-time consumer choices, intentions and sentiments. The most prevalent application of social media analytics is to get to know the customer base on a more emotional level to help better target customer service and marketing.

Top Key Players in the Market:

IBM, Oracle, Salesforce, Adobe Systems, SAS Institute, Clarabridge, Netbase Solutions, Brandwatch, Talkwalker, GoodData, Crimson Hexagon, Simply Measured, Sysomos, Digimind, Unmetric, Cision US

This research report categorizes the global Social Media Analytics market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Social Media Analytics market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

In terms of market share, North America is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The early adoption of new and emerging technologies and the emergence of many social media analytics vendors in the region is expected to consolidate a majority of the revenues in the market. The Asia Pacific (APAC) region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing technology expenditures in countries, such as Australia, China, and India, and the demand for cost-effective analytical software and services among the Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Market Segment by Type:

Customer Segmentation and Targeting

Multichannel Campaign Management

Competitor Benchmarking

Customer Behavioral Analysis

Marketing Measurement

Other

Market Segmentation by Application:

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Telecommunications and IT

Retail

Healthcare

Government

Media and Entertainment

Transportation and Logistics

Others

The report provides in-depth comprehensive analysis for regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Rest of World in Global Outlook Report with Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Social Media Analytics are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Influence of the Social Media Analytics market report:

Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Social Media Analytics market.

Social Media Analytics market recent innovations and major events.

Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Social Media Analytics market-leading players.

Conclusive study about the growth plot of Social Media Analytics market for forthcoming years.

In-depth understanding of Social Media Analytics market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Social Media Analytics market.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2019 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the report’s an invaluable resource for industry executives, Marketing, Sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

