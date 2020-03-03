Security as a Service (SECaaS) Market Technology Progress 2020 | CAGR 22.7% by 2025

In 2018, the global Security as a Service (SECaaS) market size was 3730 million US$ and it is expected to reach 19100 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 22.7% during 2019-2025.

The New report includes a detailed study of Global Security as a Service (SECaaS) Market. It is the result of a comprehensive research carried out keeping in mind the different parameters and trends dominating the global Security as a Service (SECaaS) Market.

Security as a service (SECaaS) is a business model in which a service provider integrates their security services into a corporate infrastructure on a subscription basis more cost effectively than most individuals or corporations can provide on their own, when total cost of ownership is considered.

(Special Offer: Get flat 30% discount on this report)

Get Sample Copy of this [email protected]:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07151360260/global-security-as-a-service-secaas-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025/inquiry?source=GALUSAUSTRALIS&Mode=NG23

Top Key Players in the Market:

Symantec, McAfee, Trend Micro, Cisco, Fortinet, Panda Security, Ciphercloud, Zscaler, Alert Logic, Radware

This research report categorizes the global Security as a Service (SECaaS) market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Security as a Service (SECaaS) market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

North America is expected to have the largest market share and would dominate the Security as a service market during the forecast period. The market in APAC offers potential growth opportunities for the market and is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. APAC and MEA markets are investing heavily on SECaaS solutions to increase their security infrastructure in order to tackle cyber-attacks. The region is also increasingly outsourcing its network infrastructure security as it may not be in a position to handle complex and multiple cyber threats.

Market Segment by Type:

Email Encryption

SIEM

Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Endpoint Protection

Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS)

DLP

Others

Market Segmentation by Application:

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Retail

Healthcare

Government and Defense

Oil and Gas

Others

The report provides in-depth comprehensive analysis for regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Rest of World in Global Outlook Report with Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans.

Get More Information of This [email protected]: https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07151360260/global-security-as-a-service-secaas-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025?source=GALUSAUSTRALIS&Mode=NG23

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Security as a Service (SECaaS) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Influence of the Security as a Service (SECaaS) market report:

Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Security as a Service (SECaaS) market.

Security as a Service (SECaaS) market recent innovations and major events.

Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Security as a Service (SECaaS) market-leading players.

Conclusive study about the growth plot of Security as a Service (SECaaS) market for forthcoming years.

In-depth understanding of Security as a Service (SECaaS) market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Security as a Service (SECaaS) market.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2019 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the report’s an invaluable resource for industry executives, Marketing, Sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

We Offer Customization on report based on specific client Requirement:

– Free country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

– Free Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

– Free 40 analyst hours to cover any other data point.

Contact US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales)

Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | Mob: +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]